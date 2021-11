Jessica Simpson ‘moved’ by fan response to sobriety photo: ‘It meant so much to her’

Jessica Simpson was “moved” to tears by the fan response to her emotional Instagram post marking four years of sobriety.

One of the singer’s friends told People that Simpson spent “half the day crying” after she posted an “unrecognisable” photo of herself from November, 2017 when she first decided to overcome her alcohol addiction.

The caption read: “I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

The unnamed friend told the magazine that Simpson was touched by the messages of support and love she received after sharing the photograph.

They said: “It meant so much to her to hear from people, hear their stories and know that she helped even one person.”

They added that the 41-year-old “does not want to hide anything anymore”, stating that “she wants to share the truth”.

Speaking about Simpson’s recovery, the source said Simpson is doing “really well” and is “more accepting of the things that have happened in her past”.

“She’s very present and she’s clear and clear-minded and her family is doing great,” they said.

On Sunday (31 October), the Dukes of Hazzard actor opened up about her struggle with both alcoholism and the stigma around it, “or the label of an alcoholic”.

She continued: “The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage.

“The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler and actors Diane Keaton and Jamie Alexander were among those to praise Simpson for her “wildly honest” Instagram post.

If you or someone you know is suffering from alcohol addiction, you can confidentially call the national alcohol helpline Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 or visit the NHS website here for information about the programmes available to you.

