Jessica Biel says she and Justin Timberlake have had ‘ups and downs’ throughout 10-year marriage

Jessica Biel has spoken candidly about her nearly 10-year marriage with Justin Timberlake, revealing that, even though they’ve had “ups and downs,” she is the “happiest” she’s been.

The 40-year-old actor discussed her upcoming wedding anniversary with the 41-year-old singer during a recent interview with Access Hollywood. According to Biel, who acknowledged that time has “flown by,” she’s “very proud” of her marriage.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like: ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” she said. “I just feel really proud of it.”

The Sinner star also acknowledged that, despite whatever challenges she and her husband have faced, she’s still “loving life” with him.

“We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest, and loving my life,” she added.

The couple tied the knot in October 2012 at a ceremony that took place in Italy. Speaking toPeople at the time, Timberlake said their wedding “was a really special evening”. “It was a total fantasy experience,” Biel added.

Biel and Timberlake now share two children together, Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.

The Candy star has previously opened up about her relationship and how they’ve managed to make their marriage work. While speaking to E! News in 2018, Biel explained how she managed her busy career, marriage, and parenting.

“You just have to make time for date night, time for yourself alone and time with your partner,” she said. “It has to be fun!”

Biel said that Timberlake’s way of keeping their marriage “fresh” and “exciting” has been to act like they’re still “dating,” which is something she has also enjoyed.

“My husband always says: ‘We can’t stop dating.’ I love that because it’s true,” she explained. “You have to continue to make the space for yourself and your partner to just have fun like you did before you had kids. And not talk about them! Keep it fresh, keep it exciting. Spontaneous if at all possible.”

