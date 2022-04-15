Jerusalem clashes: Many Palestinians wounded as Israeli police enter Temple Mount

Clashes have broken out after Israeli police entered the Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem, with medics saying at least 20 Palestinians have been wounded.

Police entered the compound at around 6.30am local time and clashed with people barricaded inside, reported the Times of Israel.

In a statement, police said that around two hours earlier, dozens of young people began to march in the area, carrying flags of both Hamas as well as Palestine.

They also threw stones and fireworks and began piling up rocks and other objects to prepare for further clashes, the authorities said.

Police said that the group pelted stones during morning prayers, but that police only went in to disperse the group after prayers ended.

The group then pelted stones at the Western Wall, which is located below Temple Mount, prompting the officers to break into the site, police said.

