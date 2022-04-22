‘Jersey' Review: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Is A Family Drama In The Guise Of A Sports Film And I’m Not Complaining

Shahid Kapoor and his fans have waited a considerable amount of time and braved a few delays for Jersey. And I’m happy to report that, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is worth the wait. If you are not in the know, Jersey is the official Hindi remake of Nani’s South Indian film of the same name, which was also written and helmed by Tinnanuri. And now with his foray into the Hindi belt, the filmmaker is poised to recreate the magic of the original. Thanks to the Kabir Singh actor who has broken his own mold and delved deeper into connecting with his role of a middle-aged father Arjun– one who is lost in life and draws courage from his kid in fighting the world. He is supported by the acting prowess of veteran actor Pankaj Kapur who is effortless beyond words as his coach and mentor. It is a delight to see both of them in the same frame and share hugs. Even Mrunal Thakur, who plays his wife Vidya, nails the challenge of portraying a woman who is torn between the cruel practicalities of life and the passion of love. She aces difficult emotions even though the screenplay makes her out to be the bad guy before resolving the conflict in the end. Mind you, Jersey is a film about a family on the verge of breaking up in the guise of a sports drama. The writing does get predictable in the second half of the film but in its finest moment, Shahid’s restraint breaks through his character’s existential crisis and lets out a big loud roar; it makes for an exhilarating watch! That and the simplicity with which it mimics life and its tribulations in the path of self-discovery and second chances. But is the film worth the watch? Read the review below to find out!

I’ll be honest, the first few glimpses of Shahid Kapoor’s Arjun Talwar had me worried– Arjun Talwar looked exactly like Kabir Singh! Although the trailer introduced audiences to a hapless father, trying to earn his son’s respect, one was reminded of his past role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film–another remake–because of the similarities in the look. But the characters couldn’t be more different if they wanted to, minus an unsuspecting kiss without consent. And it serves as a fresh change, thanks to Shahid’s dad act that quite frankly overshadows his rather memorable list of roles with the likes of Kabir Singh and Aditya Kashyap. But fair warning; it is not your regular sports/cricket drama like the promos promised.

Cricket is just the surface, the way through which Shahid’s Arjun expresses himself. It could have been easily been anything else. So, the ecstatic highs of a sporting tournament and inspiring montages of rigorous training are all missing. But once you have adjusted your expectation, a very real portrayal of a man-woman relationship after marriage awaits. A marriage that is crippled by the weight of society’s expectations, gender duties and all the trappings of adulthood. And Shahid with his restraint and hold on his character manages to deliver on every front. The actor really comes in on his own in scenes with his on-screen son Kittu, played by Ronit Kamra and his real-life father Pankaj Kapur. With different approaches to both, it is interesting to see shifts in body language with a shared thread of familial relation. And parenting suits him like nothing does; it almost proves how real-life experiences enrich written characters and worlds. The actor obviously taps into his real self and life of raising two kids and uses it in a way that allows us to see a whole new side of the star.

He has polished his craft in the time he has been away and that translates into his performance making it more matured. He doesn’t rely on the clutches of dialogues, instead the helplessness in his eyes pierces right through you. You can almost see his self-esteem leave his eyes, giving way to pain. It’s almost as if passion never existed in the same. The same passion that he once left for love, Vidya.

Unfortunately, life drains love out in cruel ways that often constitutes marriage and frequently demand sacrifices. But it’s also known to give second chances and Jersey is exactly about that. Yes, he picks himself again, he picks the bat again. Albeit not to prove the shining star he once was but to buy his son a Jersey for his birthday. Moreover, it’s a pleasure to see Pankaj Kapoor on screen and a double treat to see him share space and hugs with Shahid. Just the way he dotes on his champion makes it all the more endearing.

Which brings us to the part that films does right from the go – Casting! It is one of the biggest strengths of the film and Mukesh Chhabra has locked in fine actors for every part, especially the role of Kittu. A lot was riding on the part and the way it plays out in the life of the protagonist and it fits the bill perfectly. Mrunal underplays her craft that we have seen in films like Love Sonia and marries wholly to her part, doing justice to probably to the lopside character and arc. But credit is due for the way their marriage unfolds with all its complexities intact, mimicking real life and romances that often get crushed in the daily grind of life.

Even the protagonist’s struggles are bound to resonate with many of us who are still scarred by the events of the past two hours and the pretense of going to work while pretending the world around us in not burning. I’ve probably mentioned it earlier but it is real, relatable. Even though it is nothing we have never seen but it’s the simplicity the works for the film, only when it doesn’t and is ingested with plot twists.

Second half takes a nose dive and the glaring loopholes in the script stare right back at you. It makes one oscillate between confidence and doubt, in the story itself. To begin with, it’s a little improbable that someone who has been away for 10 is still glued in the game but I guess once an athlete always an athlete. At least the makers make you root for him, yes even if it’s impractical. Cause during his comeback match, Arjun plays like there is no tomorrow. But it’s the little things that mount up to big issues for example, the commentators/narration spoil the mood with over-enthusiastic commentary. One is reminded of Boman Irani’s stint in the recent and memorable Boman Irani. That and the vigor of words during the peak of Arjun’s performance. The part loses the dignity of team sport where every player counts cause at one point the commentator goes “just get a single and get Arjun on strike.” Yeah, that’s not how its done!

And as much as I’ve enjoyed the familial tugs and egos in hindsight, I’l be lying if I said that there isn’t a sense of betrayal in terms of how the film promised on sports without anything substantial. I didn’t learn a single thing extra about cricket apart from the confusion if its a one-man show like the makers have shown it to be. I have fair respect for writers showing the eventual just disdain when they try to pass predictable as a twisty tale. That’s the climax for you. Okay fine, maybe I’m complaining a little!

My biggest bone has to be Mrunal’s character arc which is not only frustrating but also unfair to women who are often deemed nagging just because they want to settle for less. She is made out to be the villain of the story even then all she wants is a stable household and particiption from her partner. The screenplay and the way it is written feels dated at this point. And no number of heart-tugging Sachet Tandon songs is going to fix that. But nothing takes away from the fact that Shahid is in top form with his hold over the character and even more so in the way he lets it out, with a loud, loud roar. That alone desrves a watch.

Verdict.

I’ll take Shahid Kapoor as a dad over angry, young man Shahid Kapoor and chocolate-boy Shahid Kapoor any damn day. That alone deserves watching. Apart from that, you will not regret taking the journey of self-discovery as his character navigates existential crisis in a very real and relatable way. I just wish we didn’t write women as the bad guy for wanting basic things like a supportive partner. This also leaves us with the question- must we repeat the same mistakes while making remakes? Something to think about, no?

