Jersey issues new licences for French trawlers in bid to ease Brexit fishing row

The government of Jersey has issued almost 50 additional licences to French boats to fish in its waters, in an apparent effort to stave off threats of sanctions from Paris.

The 49 temporary permits issued today come on top of 66 permanent licences awarded last week, bringing to 162 the total number of French vessels allowed to fish in the area post-Brexit.

The announcement came as foreign secretary Liz Truss said that Paris had 48 hours to resolve the dispute or face possible legal action from the UK.

Today’s development marks a possible step back from the Brexit meltdown threatening Anglo-French relations just as Boris Johnson is trying to bring world leaders together at the Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

France has said that it will take retaliatory measures if the UK does not halt what it regards as unfair treatment of its fishermen by midnight tonight.

These could involve blocking access to French ports for UK boats, tight controls on British exports passing through France or even cutting off electricity supplies to the Channel Islands.

Ms Truss took to the airwaves first thing on Monday to blast “completely unreasonable threats” to the fishing industry and threatened to sue France under the terms of the post-Brexit trade deal.

“They need to withdraw those threats, or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU to take action,” she said.

Ms Truss said the UK would use the dispute resolution mechanism in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement to seek “compensatory measures” against Mr Macron’s government. She did not elaborate on how she believed the warnings from France breached the agreement.

“That is what we will do if the French don’t back down,” she added. “Stop threatening UK fishing vessels, stop threatening the Channel ports and accept we are entirely within our rights to allocate the fishing licences in line with the trade agreement.”

