Jeremy Hunt reveals he has had cancer as he prepares to run Race for Life

Jeremy Hunt has revealed that every member of his family, including himself, has had cancer as he prepares to race in Cancer Research’s Race for Life.
The South West Surrey MP has since recovered from his “minor” cancer but said it had touched some of his family members’ lives “very dramatically.”
“The more we can do to raise money and raise awareness, the more lives we’ll save,” the former health secretary said.
