Jeremy Hunt condemns Government decision to allow gas drilling in rural Surrey

The Government has given permission for gas drilling to start in rural Surrey despite strong opposition from the local Conservative council and former minister Jeremy Hunt.

Housing minister Stuart Andrew has approved plans for UK Oil and Gas to begin gas exploration in Dunsfold, which is part of the South West Surrey constituency represented by Mr Hunt.

Permission to extract the gas – known as fracking – has not yet been granted, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has said.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday, Mr Hunt blasted the decision as “bitterly disappointing and wrong both economically and environmentally”.

In a letter to Housing Secretary Michael Gove, he said the project has been strongly opposed by Surrey County Council and “the entire local community”.

He accused the DLUHC of “ignoring the strength of local opinion”, causing “enormous anger and disappointment across all political parties” while also damaging the Government’s own commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions.

Mr Hunt wrote: “In short, it will create enormous disruption and environmental damage for little if any economic benefit.”

The DLUHC has said the approval for gas exploration was given by Mr Andrew on behalf of the Housing Secretary because of the proximity of Mr Gove’s Surrey Heath constituency to the area.

