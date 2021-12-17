Jeremy Clarkson has claimed he doesn’t know who his Top Gear replacement Paddy McGuinness is.
The Grand Tour presenter made the claim after McGuinness said his version of the long-running motoring show has better ratings than when Clarkson presented it.
His own comments were in response to Clarkson criticising the reboot of A Question of Sport, which McGuinness also hosts.
“What on earth has happened to A Question of Sport?” Clarkson asked, to which McGuinness responded: “The same thing that’s happened to Top Gear JC. New personnel, bigger ratings. Love you.”
Clarkson followed up by telling The Sun: “I didn’t know who the man hosting Question of Sport was. I thought, ‘What the f*** am I watching? What is this programme?’
Clarkson continued: “A large number of people who I didn’t know were all shouting, ‘What has happened to Question of Sport? And then it turned out the man in the middle of it all does Top Gear.”
McGuinness co-presents Top Gear alongside Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.
Clarkson went on to say of McGuinness: “I read a piece about him the other day, and he seems a nice enough chap but christ, Question of Sport… it’s a long way from Bill Beaumont isn’t it?
The original series of A Question of Sport was hosted by Sue Barker for 24 years.
McGuinness, who once presented ITV series Take Me Out, is also a comedian who starred alongside Peter Kay in Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere.
Source Link Jeremy Clarkson says he ‘doesn’t know’ who Top Gear replacement Paddy McGuinness is