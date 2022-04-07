Jennifer Lopez shares step-by-step guide to her morning skincare routine

Posted on April 7, 2022 0

Jennifer Lopez gave fans a step-by-step guide to her morning skincare routine in a video shared to Instagram.

The singer walked through the products she uses, including a cleanser, serum, sunscreen, and eye cream. She said that the skincare video was filmed without “any special filters, this is just my face.”

J-Lo also shared that she has a box of cards in her bathroom containing affirmations, and that morning picked out a quote from Helen Keller.

“We’re going to resolve to keep happy, no matter what,” J-Lo said.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
