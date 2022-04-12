Jennifer Lopez says she was taking a ‘bubble bath’ when Ben Affleck proposed: ‘I was smiling so big’

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her engagement to Ben Affleck, detailing that she was “taken off guard” by his proposal, as it happened while she was in the bathtub.

Lopez wrote about how Affleck popped the question in her “On The JLO” newsletter that was emailed to subscribers on Tuesday. The 52-year-old singer acknowledged how she was taking a “bubble bath,” when Affleck went down “on one knee” with tears in his “eyes”.

“Saturday night while at my favourite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote, shared via Page Six.

“I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she continued.

She said that although she was “speechless” at the time, that was her way of saying “yes” to the 49-year-old actor’s question.

“I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’” she recalled. “I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

The Marry Me star also noted that while the proposal wasn’t too “fancy,” as it took place on “quiet Saturday night at home,” it was “the most romantic thing” she could have “imagined”.

“I was smiling so big and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined,” she explained.

“Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love,” she added.

In the newsletter, Lopez includes a video where she discussed the significance of her engagement ring. She noted how he got her a green diamond, as green is her “lucky colour”.

“He hands me a ring and he says it’s a green diamond. [Green is] My favourite colour, it’s also my lucky colour,” she shared. “Obviously it’ll be my lucky colour forever now. It means so much when somebody thinks about you and loves you and sees you. And it was just the most perfect moment. I feel so lucky. It’s not often you get a second chance at true love.”

Lopez announced her engagement last Friday, with a short video sent to her newsletter subscribers. The clip shows the actor smiling at the green diamond ring on her finger.

Before the newsletter came out, Lopez teased her news on Twitter, noting that she had a “special story” to tell.

“So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” she said in a clip. “So if you’re not part of my inner circle you’ll have to go to OnTheJLo.com for this one.”

The couple first dated from 2002 to 2004 and were set to get married in 2003, but called the wedding off. They got back together in April of last year. And according to Lopez, she has been grateful to have another chance with the Justice League star.

“It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. … There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice,” she told People last February about their relationship. “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted.”

Lopez and Affleck both have children from their previous marriages. The Hustlers star shares twins Emme and Maximillian, 14, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

