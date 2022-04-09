Jennifer Lopez confirms engagement to Ben Affleck

Wedding bells are ringing for Bennifer once again, as Jennifer Lopez has confirmed she is engaged to Ben Affleck for the second time.

The “Jenny From The Block” singer shared the news in a “major announcement” via her newsletter, On The JLo, on Friday evening.

Fans subscribed to her newsletter, which Lopez describes as her “inner circle”, received an email containing a video of herself crying and looking down at a large, green diamond ring on her wedding finger.

In a teaser video posted on her Twitter account before the newsletter was sent out, Lopez said: “So I have a really exciting and special story to share… So if you’re not part of my inner circle you’ll have to go to OnTheJLo.com for this one.”

The pop star also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

Rumours of Lopez and Affleck’s engagement began swirling after she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring while out shopping with her daughter Emme.

Lopez and Affleck began dating again last year, having previously dated in 2002. The pair got engaged that same year, but it was called off at the beginning of 2004 and both went on to marry other people.

The Marry Me actor married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004 and share twins, Emme and Max, 14. They separated in 2011 and filed for divorce the following year.

Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children with: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. They split in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2017.

Since rekindling their romance, Lopez and Affleck have appeared on the red carpet several times together, including to the premieres of Marry Me and The Last Duel, which starred both actors respectively.

Lopez told PEOPLE that her and Affleck’s reunion was a “beautiful outcome” and comes at a time “in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other, and respect each other”.

Fans were quick to congratulate the happy couple on Lopez’s Twitter post.

One person wrote: “Honey I couldn’t breathe because of how bad my crying was, I really truly cried. Tears of joy though.”

Another said: “Congratulations!!! You two are meant to be… So happy you found each other again! Wish you two all the best!”

A third said: “True love always finds its way back and exists! Thank you for reminding us all.”

