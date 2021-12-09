Jennifer Lawrence has sustained minor injuries after a glass explosion stunt went wrong on the set of Don’t Look Up.

The forthcoming Netflix comedy – which stars Lawrence opposite Leonardo DiCaprio – has been forced to temporarily suspend production following the disruption.

Don’t Look Up was filming in Boston when the incident occurred, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Lawrence had been shooting a scene with Timothee Chalamet when the controlled glass explosion sent shards of glass flying, causing minor injuries to the Hunger Games star.

Production on the film was subsequently paused on Friday (5 February), however, Lawrence is expected to return to the set as soon as Monday (8 February).

Don’t Look Up stars Lawrence and DiCaprio as two low-level scientists who attempt to warn the world’s population of an impending meteor strike due in six months.

Director Adam McKay – previously Talladega Nights, The Big Short and HBO’s Succession – is producing the film for Netflix.

The movie’s star-studded cast also includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry, Chris Evans, Himesh Patel and Kid Cudi.

A specific release date for Don’t Look Up has yet to be announced but it is expected to premiere later this year.

Source Link Jennifer Lawrence sustains minor injuries after glass explosion stunt for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up goes wrong