Jennifer Aniston reveals why she keeps a cooler in her car: ‘I’ve learned my lesson’

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her eating habits and revealed why she likes to keep a cooler in her car.

The 53-year-old actor discussed her favourite snacks during an interview with E! News, acknowledging how she stores them in her cooler, which has been quite helpful for when she’s “driving around all day”.

“Right before my workout, I’ll have a little bit of a bar, then a little bit after and I’m totally satiated until I get to lunch,” she explained. “If I’m driving around all day, it’s usually my cooler in the car and I’ll have it on my way home so I’m not so starving that I just eat like, crap, or to eat too much.”

According to the Friends star, her cooler is what keeps her protein bars from turning to a “melted disaster,” especially on days where it’s warm weather.

“The cooler happened because I’ve learned my lesson,” she said. “Living as we live in California, you go to get your bar, and you open the package, and it’s just like a melted Easter gone bad disaster.”

“I’m a bar person,” she added. “I love a protein bar. It’s great to have something you can grab and throw in your bag and just have it for the day.”

Aside from protein bars, Aniston noted that she keeps her cooler stocked with chilled water and vitamins.

During her interview, she also discussed her morning and wellness routine, which consists of meditating right when she wakes up every day.

“I just get my feet on the floor and sit down in front of a little altar,” she said. “If I’m away, I just find a space for it. And even if it’s five minutes, 10 minutes, I just have to do it.”

Regarding her exercising habits, The Morning Show star expressed how she tries to “listen to [her] body”. For example, if her body says “let’s run,” she then does “45 minutes of cardio,” before mixing it up with other activities, including pilates, which she is “loving”.

“I’m loving Pilates because it feels like I’m getting, like a big bang for my buck because there’s sort of a meditative experience that I have,” she added.

Aniston has previously opened up about maintaining a well-balanced diet. While speaking to Shape in November 2021, she noted how she ate whatever she wanted when moving out of her childhood home, which ultimately encouraged her to be more “mindful” about the things she ate.

“My mom was a real health fanatic. Growing up, it was no fun to come to my house because it was all cardboard-tasting food,” she explained. “When I moved out, my big rebellion was to stock my fridge with food that had taste — I bought every cereal I’d ever wanted and other crap.”

“Eventually, I started to feel like crap. And I looked like crap,” she continued. “I went to a nutritionist and realised that my mom had been doing me a favour. I committed to being mindful of what I put into my body.”

