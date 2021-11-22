Jenga Black Friday deal 2021: Be a winner and save 40% in Amazon’s sale

The countdown to Black Friday 2021 – aka the biggest and best sale event of the year – is well and truly on. With just days to go, excitement is mounting.
In the shopping bonanza there is a deal to be had on everything from tech, laptops and gaming to mattresses, home appliances and beauty products. And it’s all thanks to the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Argos.
Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now
Owing to the huge discounts on offer, it’s the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done. So if you’re after wow-factor presents for your little ones, we’d recommend reading our guide to the best kids’ toys deals.
But we’ve just spotted that the price of everyone’s favourite family game, Jenga (was £14.99, now £8.79, Amazon.co.uk), has been slashed in Amazon’s Black Friday event.
If you’re looking for something to play during the Chrimbo limbo period, then it’s got to be this. Read on for how you can save a cracking 41 per cent on Jenga now.
Read more:
There’s fun for all the family here. For the uninitiated, the game involves carefully sliding a block out from the tower and placing it at the top of the stack, making sure the whole thing doesn’t come crashing down. While this sounds simple, as the blocks are removed from the bottom, it becomes increasingly unsteady. So how will you stack up?
It’s suitable for children aged six and over and is said to be good for improving strategic and problem-solving skills, as well as hand-eye coordination. But, it’s not just a good pastime for the little ones –it can also be used as a drinking game, so it’s just as fun for adults.
If it sounds like something your game collection is missing, you can currently get Jenga for less than £9 thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Be a winner and snap it up now.
