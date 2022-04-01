Jen Psaki to leave White House this spring, report says

Press Secretary Jen Psaki is planning to leave the White House this spring for a new role in cable news, according to a report.

Axios reports that Ms Psaki is in talks to join MSNBC and appear across a number of shows while also starting her own on the Peacock streaming platform.

She will not be replacing Rachel Maddow on the 9pm hour on MSNBC as has been speculated.

According to Axios’ reporting Ms Psaki has been in close consultation with the White House counsel’s office about her departure due to the ethical and legal stipulations about how public employees can seek private sector employment while still in office.

Ms Psaki is planning to leave in May, but contracts have yet to be signed.

Citing two sources, the report says that some senior officials at the White House are aware of her departure and plans with MSNBC, though no formal announcement has been made internally.

For its part, MSNBC has similarly been working with its compliance lawyers to make sure their conversations didn’t violate any federal government regulations.

More follows…

