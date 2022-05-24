Jen Psaki to host streaming show on MSNBC

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will join MSNBC as the host of a new streaming show.

Ms Psaki spent her the first half of Joe Biden’s presidency tangling with White House correspondents, but will reportedly soon be offering her opinions as an analyst and host on MSNBC.

The network announced that she would host a streaming show in a press release on Tuesday. Ms Psaki will also appear in analyst and pundit roles across the network’s programming.

Ms Psaki said she hopes that her time as press secretary will “fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter.”

The show will reportedly debut in the first quarter of 2023.

