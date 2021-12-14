Jen Psaki hits out at Fox News for Capitol riot hypocrisy revealed in Meadows texts

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the revelations of pleading text messages to Donald Trump’s chief of staff from prominent Fox News personalities and Republican lawmakers during the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January are “disappointing” but “not surprising”.

“It’s disappointing and unfortunately not surprising that some of the very same individuals who were willing to warn, condemn and express horror over what happened … in private were totally silent in public, or worse, spreading lies and conspiracy theories,” she told reporters at the White House on 14 December.

Text messages reviewed by a House committee investigating the attack included Fox News hosts – who repeatedly downplayed the former president’s role in the riots in the weeks and months after the attack – pleading to Mr Meadows to urge then-president Trump to call off his supporters.

Among them were messages from Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade.

“The president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,” Fox anchor Laura Ingraham said in a text, according to US Rep Liz Cheney, who read messages during a hearing on Monday to recommend contempt of Congress charges against Mr Meadows.

“Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol?” Mr Hannity wrote, according to the committee.

“Please get him on TV,” Mr Kilmede wrote, the committee said. “Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

The committee determined that Mr Meadows’s refusal to testify about the 6 January insurrection is obstructing its investigation and has recommended his prosecution for contempt of Congress.

The committee voted to advance referring Mr Meadows to the US Department of Justice on criminal contempt of Congress charges, and the full House of Representatives will debate and vote on the measure on 14 December.

Mr Meadows has accused congressional Democrats of trying to “weaponise” the information he previously provided the committee as he faces explosive accusations of treason.

