JD Sports Cyber Monday deals 2021: Up to 50% off Nike, Adidas and The North Face

Sneakerheads and sportswear stans rejoice, for JD Sports is officially stepping into the Cyber Monday ring, and you won’t be disappointed.

The retailer has slashed prices by as much as 50 per cent as part of its “biggest Cyber Monday ever”, so it has to be up there with some of the best.

If it’s sportswear you’re after, read on for our top picks from the JD Sports Cybber Monday sale.

The best JD Sports Cyber Monday 2021 deals to shop now

(Jdsports.co.uk)

With 27 per cent off, this Nike tracksuit top is looking quite tempting. Any saving on the OG sportswear brand is enough to get anyone excited, but this black poly-fabric jacket really has caught our eye. Exclusive to JD you won’t find this piece anywhere else, and we’re sure it will make a great addition to your winter wardrobe.

Buy now

Adidas originals Stan Smith vulc in men’s: Was £70, now £50, Jdsports.co.uk

(Jdsports.co.uk)

The one we’ve all been waiting for, the classic Adidas Stan Smith is one of the most sought-after trainers for men, women and kids. And with a saving of 32 per cent we’re sure we won’t be the only ones adding these to our basket. The vulc colourway gives a nice subtle twist on the 1970’s inspired design thanks to a vulcanised midsole underfoot and grey detailing on the heel.

Buy now

Adidas originals gazelle II for kids: Was £38, now £25, Jdsports.co.uk

(Jdsports.co.uk)

Of course we couldn’t leave the little ones out – and with Christmas right around the corner, Santa could score some serious cool points by delivering these. At almost 40 per cent off, the pink and white trainers are quite the steal. Featuring secure laces and a grippy perforated outer sole, built for stability and comfort, you’ll be lucky to see your little one for a while after they shoot off in these.

Buy now

(Jdsports.co.uk)

Finally on to women’s clothing, these soft cotton Puma joggers are now a huge 37 per cent off. If you’ve ever wanted to look like an influencer, now is the time, for these sweatpants – plus the matching top – are giving us serious Insta-worthy outfit vibes. Featuring an elasticated waistband and ribbed ankle cuffs, they look so comfortable we’re not sure you’ll ever want to take them off.

Buy now

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star lift canvas low top: Was £65, now £40, Jdsports.co.uk

(Jdsports.co.uk)

We told you that you wouldn’t be disappointed with the JD sale, and with another fan-favourite added to the Cyber Monday bargains, we rest our case. It’s hard to go into anyone’s wardrobe and not see a pair of Converse Chuck Taylors, but, if yours are anything like ours, they may have had their day – as much as we hate to admit it. But, at 41 per cent off these classic black low tops, may now be the best time to refresh your beloved pair.

Buy now

The North Face padded jacket junior: Was £90, now £75, Jdsports.co.uk

(Jdsports.co.uk)

Another one for the kids, The North Face padded jacket will definitely keep them toasty this winter – while also scoring some serious street style points. Made from light, water-resistant polyester, this jacket has you covered no matter the weather, and the extra padded makes for extra warmth. Now at 21 per cent off, one thing’s for sure – this is definitely cooler than our old school coats.

Buy now

Puma Manchester City FC 2021/22 Third Shirt: Was £70, now £49, Jdsports.co.uk

(Jdsports.co.uk)

Football shirts can be a hit or miss item when it comes to Christmas presents, but as long as you’re 100 per cent sure you’ve got the right team, then you’ll definitely score. For any Man City fans out there, this peacoat blue jersey is quite the steal at 30 per cent off. And, made from lightweight poly fabric, with signature dryCELL tech, you can run, slide, tackle, shoot and hopefully score yourself with this on your back.

Buy now

