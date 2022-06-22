The Baltimore Ravens have announced the death of 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson, who played as a linebacker for the National Football League (NFL) side.

The Ravens said on Wednesday: “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

The NFL side did not reveal a cause of death and no further details are available.

Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, said in a statement that his family were asking for their prayers and privacy.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson. The family asks for your prayers and privacy during this trying time,” Mr Lawson said.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jaylon Ferguson: Baltimore Ravens linebacker dies aged 26