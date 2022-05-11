'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Release Cleared After Legal Trouble Over Sex Determination Scene But With Disclaimers

The makers of the upcoming social drama movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar can take a breath of relief as the Delhi High Court has cleared the release of the movie. The movie had landed in legal trouble earlier as an NGO filed a petition over a scene involving a pre-natal sex determination test that was shown in the trailer. For the unversed, pre-natal sex determination test is illegal in India and a punishable offence.

As the petition was filed, Delhi HC had demanded a screening of the movie. The bench, headed by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sangh, asked the makers to show them the relevant scene. The court cleared the release of the movie but has told the makers to add disclaimers in the scene, YouTube trailers as well as the film when it lands on any digital platform.

As per Hindustan Times, the court’s order read, “We have also perused the trailer and also the relevant scenes from the movie. We had suggested certain further disclaimers to be displayed in the trailer and also in the movie when the scenes in relation to the ultrasound scene and another connected scene is depicted. The learned senior counsel, without prejudice to his submissions, has agreed to depict a further static warning/disclaimer to be depicted during the running of both the scenes.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey in the lead roles along with Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. The movie is all set to release in the theatres on . Watch the trailer of the movie here.

