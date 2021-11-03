Jay-Z joins Instagram and immediately makes history thanks to wife Beyoncé

Jay-Z has joined Instagram and made history in the process thanks to his wife Beyoncé.

The rapper and businessman made a profile on the social media platform on Tuesday (2 November) to promote The Harder They Fall, a new western film released on Netflix.

Jay-Z has produced the film, which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King.

Shortly after setting the account live, Jay-Z racked up 1.9 million followers, one of whom was singer Beyoncé, his wife of 13 years.

At the time of writing, Jay-Z is the only person Beyoncé follows – and also the only person he follows.

Proving it wasn’t an accident, Beyoncé also shared Jay-Z’s first ever Instagram story, which was a countdown to the film’s premiere.

His profile photo is a throwback photo to his younger days.

Jay-Z and Beyonce are the only people following each other on Instagram (Instagram @jayz)

Jay-Z failed to meet David Attenborough’s record of the fastest person to reach one million followers, which he did in just four hours.

The previous record holder was Friends star Jennifer Aniston.

