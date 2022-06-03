'Jawan' Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Unrecognizable In New Look For His Next Project With Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan has finally unveiled the teaser of his much-awaited project with director Atlee, Jawan. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the teaser of the movie and quickly trended #JawanTeaser on Twitter. Along with the teaser, the makers also shared the release date of the movie. SRK looked unrecognizable and menacing in the first teaser of Jawan.

The teaser of Jawan featured Shah Rukh Khan in a all new look, he was seen wearing bandages all over his face. Khan took to his Instagram and wrote, “An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and [email protected] @atlee47 @redchilliesent.” Watch the teaser below.

Jawan will mark director Atlee’s first Bollywood project and will also reportedly star Nayanthara as the female lead. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. Several media reports have claimed that SRK will be playing a RAW officer and will have a double role in the movie.

As the teaser of Jawan released, fans took to Twitter and wrote ‘King is Back’. Take a look at the reactions below.

King is back to rule the box office 🔥🔥🔥 Link – https://t.co/eFcJrNintB#JawanTeaser pic.twitter.com/Ud0jdPxXge — Amaan Khan (@AmaanSRKian) June 3, 2022

Aaaaatttt mass redefined in truest sense . East , west , north or south …earth shattering opening guaranteed all over INDIA ..The deadly BGM AND EVIL laugh …#JawanTeaser #SRK #ATLEE https://t.co/KyvKQC1jas — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) June 3, 2022

