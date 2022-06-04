'Jawan' Teaser: Netizens Are Comparing Shah Rukh Khan's Look To Liam Neeson's Look From 'Darkman', Do You See It Too?

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited movie Jawan was finally unveiled on Friday and fans haven’t stopped talking about it. The movie will be directed by Atlee and will mark the filmmaker’s first Bollywood project. The teaser featured Khan in a menacing and unrecognizable look with bandages all over his face. However, certain netizens are now comparing SRK’s look to Liam Nelson’s look in Sam Raimi’s 1990 film Darkman.
As the teaser of Jawan was released on Friday, fans trended #KingisBack and praised Khan's new look from the movie. Meanwhile, a certain section of fans pointed out that Shah Rukh's look was very similar to Liam Nelson's look in Sam Raimi's 1990 superhero/thriller flick Darkman. Take a look at the reactions here
Another Bullywood copy is here #Jawan is copied from Darkman. pic.twitter.com/tfMtgnDdTH
— 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) June 3, 2022
SRK's look from Jawan is like Sam Raimi's Darkman and The Hush from DC comics 😳
— Vrushabh Naik (@matt_murdocck) June 4, 2022
Some are saying #ShahRukhKhan 's look in the #JawanTeaser teaser is copied from the 1990 film "Darkman". How ridiculous. Have they never heard of bandages? 🤕 #Jawan #Atlee #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #SRKians pic.twitter.com/aURcsquqAI
— Interesting Facts 💎 (@skevemcd) June 4, 2022
1990 Darkman SRK Jawan pic.twitter.com/goCzqSPNJH
— Valimai, Dr.Pals (@tweettopals) June 4, 2022
ek aur Copy #Jawan #Darkman
sure they’ll alter the plot story somewhat in the middle
with #Bollywood tadka , mirch masala, romance & Item song #SRK
but the overall shape would be #copycat #BollywoodCopy pic.twitter.com/hZs5pmSqgD
— Somenath (@shomer_A) June 3, 2022
SRK’s look in Jawan reminds me of Darkman.
— Dr.Ashoke Gupta (@noneneeded11) June 3, 2022
@iamsrk look from #jawan inspired by hollywood film Darkman? 🤷🏻♀️ @Atlee_dir pic.twitter.com/K0GyfESt9I
— Swarnima (@swarnimaaaa) June 3, 2022
Jawan will reportedly star Nayanthara as the female lead in her Bollywood debut. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. Several media reports have claimed that SRK will be playing a RAW officer and will have a double role in the movie. The movie is all set to release on June 2, 2022. Watch the teaser below.
