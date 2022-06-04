'Jawan' Teaser: Netizens Are Comparing Shah Rukh Khan's Look To Liam Neeson's Look From 'Darkman', Do You See It Too?

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited movie Jawan was finally unveiled on Friday and fans haven’t stopped talking about it. The movie will be directed by Atlee and will mark the filmmaker’s first Bollywood project. The teaser featured Khan in a menacing and unrecognizable look with bandages all over his face. However, certain netizens are now comparing SRK’s look to Liam Nelson’s look in Sam Raimi’s 1990 film Darkman.

As the teaser of Jawan was released on Friday, fans trended #KingisBack and praised Khan’s new look from the movie. Meanwhile, a certain section of fans pointed out that Shah Rukh’s look was very similar to Liam Nelson’s look in Sam Raimi’s 1990 superhero/thriller flick Darkman. Take a look at the reactions here

Another Bullywood copy is here #Jawan is copied from Darkman. pic.twitter.com/tfMtgnDdTH — 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) June 3, 2022

SRK’s look from Jawan is like Sam Raimi’s Darkman and The Hush from DC comics 😳 — Vrushabh Naik (@matt_murdocck) June 4, 2022

ek aur Copy #Jawan #Darkman

sure they’ll alter the plot story somewhat in the middle

with #Bollywood tadka , mirch masala, romance & Item song #SRK

but the overall shape would be #copycat #BollywoodCopy pic.twitter.com/hZs5pmSqgD — Somenath (@shomer_A) June 3, 2022

SRK’s look in Jawan reminds me of Darkman. — Dr.Ashoke Gupta (@noneneeded11) June 3, 2022

Jawan will reportedly star Nayanthara as the female lead in her Bollywood debut. The film also features Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. Several media reports have claimed that SRK will be playing a RAW officer and will have a double role in the movie. The movie is all set to release on June 2, 2022. Watch the teaser below.

