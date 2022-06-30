'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan Next's OTT Rights Sold To Netflix For A Record Price; Read Details

After a long break, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback soon, and with projects like ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ already announced, the Badshah of Bollywood seems adamant to rule box office once again. While there’s still time to witness Shah Rukh Khan rise to box office glory once again, he seems to have won the OTT battle even before the release of his next with South filmmaker Atlee as Netflix acquires the post-theatrical OTT streaming rights of ‘Jawan’ for a whopping price.

According to various reports, the action-drama has been sold to the giant online streaming platform for Rs 120 crore. While the teaser of ‘Jawan’ gave a glimpse of SRK’s never-seen-before avatar, it did leave the audience on the edge of their seats. Plus, with SRK also calling it a different kind of a movie during his recent Instagram live session, fans have been curious to know more about the SRK-Atlee movie. Touted as a mass entertainer, ‘Jawan’ stars Nayanthara in the female lead role and is slated to release on June 2, 2023. Watch its teaser here:

Talking about his collaboration with Atlee, SRK added, “Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass oriented films, again, a genre I have never done. So I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting,” during his live interaction with fans.

In addition to ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh also has Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. The 56-year-old actor is also teaming up with Rajkumar Hirani for a project titled ‘Dunki’ which will also release next year (December 22).

