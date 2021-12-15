Javier Ambler: Family awarded $5million after man killed by police over bright headlights in chase filmed by reality TV show

A family has been awarded $5m after Javier Ambler died after he was shot by Texas police using stun guns following a 2019 chase.

The pursuit began after Mr Ambler, a Black man, allegedly failed to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic. The chase was filmed by now-cancelled real-time reality TV show Live PD.

The wrongful death lawsuit was settled on Tuesday by commissioners in Williamson County, just north of the Texas capital of Austin, CBS News reported.

Mr Ambler was a former postal employee who died after police used stun guns on him numerous times, despite him saying that he was ill and unable to breathe, according to police body camera footage and a report from June 2020 by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV.

Two former Sheriff deputies have been charged with manslaughter and the previous sheriff in the county, Robert Chody, was indicted for evidence tampering – all of them have denied any wrongdoing.

Body camera footage has shown Mr Ambler telling officers that he wasn’t resisting them and that he was unable to breathe because of heart issues.

More follows…

