Jason Sudeikis ‘source’ addresses Olivia Wilde being served with custody papers at CinemaCon

Jason Sudeikis was reportedly unaware that his ex-partner Olivia Wilde would be served with child custody papers at CinemaCon.

Wilde was presenting the trailer for her forthcoming drama Don’t Worry Darling (starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh) at the Las Vegas convention on Tuesday (26 April) when she was interupted by a stranger.

An unindentified woman approached the stage to hand Wilde a manila envelope.

“This is for me?” Wilde asked the woman, before opening the envelope, which was labelled “Personal and Confidential”.

While onlookers initially believed the envelope to contain a movie script, it was later reported that the contents were child custody papers from Wilde’s ex-partner Sudeikis.

A source has since told Variety that Sudeikis “would never condone” delivering the legal documents to Wilde in such an “inappropriate manner”.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis,” the source told the publication.

They added: “Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

The Independent has reached out to representatives of Wilde and Sudeikis for comment.

Wilde and Sudeikis ended their relationship in November 2020 following a seven-year engagement. They share two children, Otis, seven, and Daisy, four.

In the wake of the incident, organisers of CinemaCon have said they will “reevaluate [the event’s] security measures”.

Wilde is currently dating Styles. The couple were first seen holding hands at a wedding in January 2021.

