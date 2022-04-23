Jason Oppenheim says he is ‘still healing’ from Chrishell Stause breakup

Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim has spoken candidly about the impact of seeing his relationship with co-star Chrishell Stause play out onscreen, as he reveals that he is “still healing” from their breakup.

The show’s fifth season, which landed on Netflix on Friday 22 April, charts the early days of the couple’s romance after they began dating last summer.

They announced their split less than six months later in December 2021, with Stause sharing that they broke up because their views on having children were not “aligned”.

In a new interview with Page Six, Oppenheim said that watching the new season was “even more difficult” than he expected.

“It was tough. I don’t think anyone should have to do that,” he said, adding that he is still “processing” the breakup.

“I’m still healing. It’s been several months, and I’d hoped that maybe I’d have processed it better by now but it’s clearly going to be a longer process than I had expected.”

The new season follows the couple as they travel to Europe with their co-stars and express their feelings for one another.

It also reveals that they had discussed creating embryos together in the hope of one day starting a family.

Speaking to Page Six, Oppenheim said rewatching the couple’s happy moments was a “setback” in healing from the relationship.

“It’s not easy for me to talk about yet,” he said. “I think we’re both just working through this. It is more difficult when you rewatch it.”

“I haven’t gotten back to homeostasis with my personal life, and I don’t know how long it’s going to take.”

In a post to her Instagram in December last year, Stause said that while her and Oppenheim’s ideas for family were “not aligned”, they shared a mutual love and respect for one another.

“Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes,” she added.

Earlier this year the real estate agent revealed that she is “open” to having children alone and exploring fertility routes that do not involve a romantic partner.

“I would love for that [to meet someone] to happen, but if it doesn’t, I feel like I can do it on my own,” she told People in February.

“That’s something that seems scary, but it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I’m not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out.”

