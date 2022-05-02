Jason Oppenheim proved viewers wrong after Selling Sunset fans accused him of faking a phone call

Jason Oppenheim shut down fans who accused him of faking a phone call on Selling Sunset.

During one scene in the Netflix reality show’s fifth season, viewers noticed Oppenheim with the camera application open on his phone while he was allegedly making a phone call, leading many to suggest he was not really speaking to a client.

The real estate broker was approached by a TMZ reporter who asked him why he faked the call, to which he replied: “It was not a fake phone call.”

The Oppenheim Group co-founder went on to prove his innocence by placing a call to his assistant while opening the camera app on his phone, showing that it was possible to do both at the same time.

“It’s not that complicated, I know that it was a real call so I know that this works,” Oppenheimer assured the reporter.

He said he had “no idea” why his camera was on at the time, adding: “All I know is I was talking to the client.”

During the episode, Chelsea Lazkani arrives at the office with an “astounding” surprise offer from a buyer. Oppenheim left the building to call the client and handed the property to Lazkani’s buyer, leading to an on-the-spot job offer.

Viewers instantly picked up on the moment during the episode and wrote about it on Twitter, with one comment writing: “My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client.”

The moment was viewed as one of multiple editing blunders noticed by fans in this latest season. Most recently, viewers picked up on a continuity error involving Christine Quinn’s hat.

Selling Sunset is on Netflix now.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

