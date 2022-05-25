Jason Momoa shares photos from The Last Manhunt set as Aquaman 2 co-star Amber Heard’s trial continues

Jason Momoa has shared pictures from the set of his new film The Last Manhunt, amid his name being discussed as part of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial this week.

The western movie, conceived, co-written by and starring Momoa, tells the story of “the last great American manhunt of the old west”. It is based on the oral history of the Chemehuevi tribe in Joshua Tree, California, and premieres at the Pioneertown International Film Festival this weekend.

Momoa’s Aquaman 2 co-star Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£39.7m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, and allegedly stopping him from landing the prominent Hollywood roles.

Heard is countersuing Depp for $100m (£79.4m) accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

In court on Tuesday (24 May), Warner Bros executive Walter Hamada said there had been ongoing discussions around recasting the role of Mera in the Aquaman franchise (Heard had played the character in the first film), as there were concerns of chemistry issues between Momoa and Heard.

“They didn’t really have a lot of chemistry together,” Hamada said. “The reality is, it’s not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry.”

Entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold, a witness for Heard, also testified on Monday (23 May) that Momoa was “adamant” she reprise her role in the sequel.

Heard previously testified that her role in Aquaman 2 was significantly cut down amid her battle with Depp. Meanwhile a petition calling for her removal from the Aquaman sequel is on the cusp of reaching 4.5 million signatures.

You can follow live updates of the Depp-Heard trial here, as it moves towards final arguments and a verdict.

