Jason Momoa addresses Kate Beckinsale rumours after giving her coat at Oscars party: ‘Just being a gentleman’

Jason Momoa has addressed rumours that he is dating Kate Beckinsale after the pair were photographed together during an Oscars after-party.

On 27 March, the Aquaman star, 42, and Beckinsale, 48, were seen together at Jay Z’s Oscars after-party, during which they were photographed standing close while the Underworld star wore Momoa’s jacket.

At the time, the photographs sparked rumours that Momoa, who recently announced that he and Lisa Bonet would be ending their marriage after five years and more than a decade together, and Beckinsale were dating.

However, Momoa has since denied suggestions of a relationship, with the actor claiming that Beckinsale was wearing his coat out of “chivalry” and because she “was cold”.

The actor addressed the rumours while speaking to Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of the film Ambulance on Monday, where he said of the gossip: “It was cray.”

According to Momoa, at the time he and Beckinsale were having a conversation about England, her homeland, as it is where he was filming Aquaman 2, but it didn’t stop everyone from assuming the pair were dating.

“Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2 [and] everyone is like: ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold,” the actor said.

Momoa then reiterated that he and Beckinsale are not together, adding: “Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman.”

The actor then jokingly added: “Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

Momoa’s comments come after he and Bonet, who share son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14, announced in a joint statement in January that they would be ending their marriage.

At the time, the couple said that “we have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times” and that “a revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception”.

The Game of Thrones actor later expressed his appreciation for the “continued privacy” in an Instagram post, where he shared photos of himself and his children attending The Batman premiere in support of his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz.

After sharing praise for Kravitz, Momoa wrote: “We had a wonderful time in NYC,” before adding: “Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children, it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy through these times.”

As of now, Beckinsale, who was previously married to Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2019, and who shares daughter Lily, 23, with ex Michael Sheen, has not commented on the rumours.

