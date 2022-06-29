Jason Donovan teases ‘emotional’ final Neighbours scene with Kylie Minogue

Jason Donovan has opened up about his return to Neighbours, teasing emotional final scenes with co-star Kylie Minogue.

The Australian star didn’t give too much away about what fans can expect, but did speak about the “great chemistry on-screen” with Minogue.

“To this day, I still refer back to Neighbours. You know, it was emotional, but it’s filming. It moves on, so you’ll have to wait and see,” Donovan explained.

He did also tease there will be “a bit of denim involved”, joking about 80s fashion.

