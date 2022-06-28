Jasmine Burkitt death: BBC reality TV star dies aged 28

BBC reality star Jasmine Burkitt has died at the age of 28.

Burkitt, who was known as Jazz, appeared in BBC Three show Small Teen Big World in 2010, to share her experience of being born with dwarfism.

Her death was confirmed by her fiancé, Lewis Burke, who said: “She is the most incredible human that ever walked this planet, she is the strongest, funniest, most kindest and purely decent person I’ve ever known.

“I am truly devastated. She changed my life forever and I’ll never be the same.”

Burkitt’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The 3 ft 11 in TV personality had appeared in Small Teen Big World alongside her mother, Bev, who died in 2014. She had cared for her mother, who also had restricted growth, since the age of 13.

Burkitt had said at the time that she appeared on the show to encourage people to treat her as they would any other teenager, as opposed to “treating her like a doll and… a baby”.

Last year, Burkitt and Burke had told of their life living in a bell tent with their dog Loki in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, after being unable to secure a home through the council home.

Speaking to North Wales Live, Burkitt had said: “I think tent life has saved us and made us. Of course there are downsides as I am a bit more vulnerable with my health history.

“Some of the days over the summer living next to a river are some of the happiest I’ve ever spent. I like being away from people quite a lot and just being amongst nature.”

