Jashyah Moore, a 14-year-old New Jersey girl who had been missing for almost a month, has been found alive and safe in New York City, officials say.

“Jashyah is currently safe and is being provided all appropriate services,” Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said in a statement. “She will be returned to New Jersey shortly.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jashyah Moore: Missing Black teen is found after search gets boost from Petito case