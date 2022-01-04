Jared Leto's 'Morbius' Release Postponed Amidst Omicron Scare; Here's The New Release Date

Among the many films delayed since 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic, is Marvel’s Morbius. Starring Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto in the titular role, it is one of the most anticipated upcoming releases. After over a year of delays, the film’s theatrical release was set for January 28 this year in the United States. However, according to the most recent update, it has been postponed yet again and a new date has been set.

As per reports on Deadline, Morbius will now release on April 1, 2022. This latest development comes amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases around the world and the ongoing Omicron scare. The move to postpone the film’s release is perhaps in light of the success Sony had in the past year with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is currently the biggest box office hit in the U.S. and is the third highest-grossing Hollywood film in India after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. It remains to be seen if the studio’s next title brings in the big numbers in theatres.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa with story and screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless, Morbius also casts Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson in pivotal roles. The film will introduce Morbius, a character from the comics who turns himself into a vampire and finds himself navigating dual natures – human and monster.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

So far, we have seen some mysterious stills from Morbius and a trailer that dropped last year. Check it out here:

Morbius will release on April 1, 2022.

