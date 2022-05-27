Japanese man spends £12,500 on dog costume to live as a collie

Posted on May 27, 2022 0

A Japanese man spent approximately 2 million yen (£12,500) on on a lifelike border collie costume in order to live like his favourite breed of dog.

The costume was made by Zeppet, a Japanese company that specialises in creating sculptures and models for movies and commercials.

The man, identified only as Toko, said that he wanted the costume to be a collie so it looked real when he put it on.

“I thought that a big animal close to me would be good,” Toko told Japanese outlet Mynavi.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Japanese man spends £12,500 on dog costume to live as a collie