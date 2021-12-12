Japanese food blogger goes viral after trying British roast dinner for first time

A Japanese food blogger has gone viral on TikTok after she posted about trying a traditional British roast dinner for the first time.

Ariyo Fukui, 27, who goes by @tomatoariyo on the platform, lives in Bristol after having moved to the UK from Tokyo.

On Saturday, Fukui posted a video about her summer visit to the Brent House Carvery in Highbridge,Somerset Live reports, and blogged about the experience of trying the traditional roast for the first time.

“In Tokyo we have roast beef and roast chicken but it’s just a few slices of thin meat,” she told the publication.

“I never knew a roast dinner had potatoes, veggies, stuffing and Yorkshire pudding.”

She ordered lamb, beef, mashed potatoes, steamed vegetables, cauliflower, broccoli, stuffing, roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings.

“In the summer my boyfriend took me to this carvery place,” she added.

“It was my first ever roast dinner in a restaurant. I was really impressed.

“The meat was nicely cooked, the potatoes were crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

“I loved the big portion of vegetables.”

In the video, Fukui explains how everyone told her before she moved to the UK that British food was “rubbish”.

She later revealed a photograph of her meal, praising it as having the “best gravy ever”.

Fukui also showed a photograph of her clean plate once she’d finished her meal.

The video has since garnered more than 43,000 views and hundreds of comments.

“You can’t beat a good carvery,” commented one person.

“Sunday roast is my favourite,” added another.

