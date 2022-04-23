A tour boat with 26 people on board including two children has gone missing after it allegedly sank, Japan’s coastguard has claimed.

Six patrol boats and four aircraft were sent to the area to search for any survivors, but after seven hours, none have been found, it added.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Japan tour boat carrying 26 goes missing with no sign of survivors