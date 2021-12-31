January sales 2022 – live: Today’s best post-Boxing Day deals from Currys, Whistles, M&S and more

We’ve got all of the latest discounts as they drop (iStock/The Independent)

It’s officially New Year’s Eve, and that means one thing in the world of bargain hunting: the imminent arrival of the January sales.

Following on from the major Boxing Day reductions, the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Zara usually slash their prices even further to mark the start of January. And we’re on hand to bring you the very best deals and discounts across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and more as they happen.

So, whether you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a beauty bargain from the likes of Superdrug, a Fitbit, Nintendo Switch console or Apple AirPods, follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop, from the remainder of the Boxing Day goods to any early January sales deals we might spot.

Show latest update 1640939395 The January sales are almost here Happy New Year’s Eve and welcome back to our deal-hunting liveblog! We’re here to find you the best discounts on everything from a new mattress to the smartwatch that will help you hit your 2022 fitness goals. With the January sales officially kicking off tomorrow, we’re hoping for even bigger and better discounts from hereon in. Stick with us and we’ll find you all of the top offers. Without further ado, let’s get shopping! Daisy Lester 31 December 2021 08:29 1640887231 How to find the best deals in the January sales If you missed out, make sure you check out our dedicated Boxing Day sales shopping guides for our pick of the best deals and discounts: Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 18:00 1640883631 Searching for a sofa? Relax, we’ve found a deal in the January sales This one took the top spot in our guide to the best sofa in a box, with our writer noting that if you’re after a “deep, cosy sofa you can curl up in of an evening, look no further than the big chill”. As for its style, they wrote that “the slight boxiness of the chunky arms and high back give this sofa a super-chic look”, adding that “it’s a great all-rounder that will work with any décor scheme”. Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 17:00 1640882572 Tui’s live happy sale could save you £100s on flights and holidays If the Christmas blues have you dreaming of a holiday, Tui’s live happy sale might be the answer you’re looking for. The holiday provider is currently offering up to £300 off your next big trip when you depart between 1 May and 31 October 2022. For example, if you fancy a trip to Kefalonia (who wouldn’t?) then you’ll be glad to hear that a seven-night, half board stay at the Hotel Mediterrane has been reduced from £546 per person to £407 (Tui.co.uk). Enter the code: “SALE” at checkout to get an additional £100 off. Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 16:42 1640880031 Astrid & Miyu’s winter sale is worth its weight in gold (Astrid & Miyu) One of our favourite jewellery brands currently has a huge winter sale. While of course want it all, we’re currently wearing these chain link studs (was £59, now £38, Astridandmiyu.com) alongside the ara stud earrings (was £39, now £29, Astridandmiyu.com). Collectively we think they make a nice ear party (if we do say so ourselves). Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 16:00 1640876431 Taking on Veganuary? This vegan hamper is half price (Virginia Hayward) If you’re taking part in Veganuary, this bundle landed a spot in our guide to vegan hampers, with our writer noting that it’s best for snacking. It contains 12 different sweet and savoury titbits, and among the sweet bits “are indulgent chocolate orange truffles, oaty biscuits, season-inspired toffee apple and cinnamon popcorn, a couple of fruity flapjacks and a ludicrously moreish block of handmade chocolate orange fudge – one bite will never be enough”, noted our writer. As for the savoury snacks, “goodies range from flavourful hand-cooked crisps and basil and garlic olives to herby, salty mixed nuts and mini breadsticks that are earthy with cumin, and perfect for dipping in the jar of red pepper and garlic salsa that’s included”. Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 15:00 1640874719 Pandora’s January sale is unmissable (The Independent) Pandora’s sale periods are particularly impressive, making them highly anticipated events. And its January sale is just as good. Currently, on our wishlist is this cable chain necklace (was £175, now £122, Pandora.net), which is giving us real Connell Waldron vibes. We also think that this zigzag ring (was £35, now £28, Pandora.net), which would look great among your current stacking rings. Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 14:31 1640872831 Listen up: Apple’s AirPods pro earbuds are just £189 (The Independent) Apple is notorious for not taking part in sales, but you’re likely to find competitive prices from third party retailers during Boxing Day and January sales. Case in point on the tech giant’s popular earbuds. Apple AirPods pro with MagSafe charging case: Was £239, now £185, Amazon.co.uk These earbuds are pretty pricey but, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost. When we reviewed the Airpods pro, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. The AirPods pro also come with Apple’s new MagSafe wireless charging case, released in October. Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 14:00 1640871631 Save £500 on the rowing machine Oprah is obsessed with (The Independent) If you’re setting your new year resolutions, and you’re looking to get into a new sport, Hydrow’s state of the art rowing machine may just be the answer. Supercharge your at-home gym experience with this machine that received high praise when we reviewed it. The “rowing action is very smooth, and the webbed strap and foam handle contribute to the comfort factor, which means that you can just concentrate on what’s going on via the touchscreen and your own technique”, noted our writer. As for the quality of the streaming content, our writer noted that it “is excellent,” and “the realistic action of the rower itself combines to make this a premium fitness product that, for once, justifies a premium price”. And now with £500 off, it’s the perfect time to snap it up. Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 13:40 1640869231 Best TV deals in the January sales (The Independent) Big sale events are the perfect time to score a bargain on big-ticket tech, including TVs. And we’ve got the lowdown on all the best post-Boxing Day deals. If you’re after the Samsung frame 32in smart TV (was £599, now £339, Amazon.co.uk), it’s currently 43 per cent off. Per pixel QLED lighting means the screen can be completely black in a dark room, enhancing the illusion when the TV is off and creating impressive, immersive contrast when used for watching TV and movies. Alternatively, if it’s a bigger one you’re after this LG OLED 48in 4K smart TV (was £1,399, now £979, Very.co.uk) is a great deal with £420 off. Thanks to the use of top-end OLED panel technology and Dolby Atmos tuned speakers, it delivers a rich and cinematic viewing experience. For more great tech deals, check out our guide: Eva Waite-Taylor 30 December 2021 13:00

