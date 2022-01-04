January sales 2022 – live: Today’s best deals on TVs, clothes, hoovers and more

We’ve got all of the latest discounts as they drop, across fashion, tech, gaming and more (IndyBest)

The New Year is in full swing and while many use it as an opportunity to kickstart some new life goals, it’s also a great time to bag a bargain.

The Black Friday and Boxing Day bonanzas have been and gone, but the January sales see many of our favourite retailers slashing their prices on stock before their new lines are launched for 2022.

This means there are plenty of savings to be had on everything from headphones and coffee machines to make-up and trainers.

From John Lewis & Partners to Boots and Currys, Asos, Very and Argos, the shopping event is one of the best times of the year to snap up big-ticket items at low prices.

To save you from a day of scrolling, we’re on hand to help ease those January blues with our pick of the best offers. Follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop.

