January sales 2022 – live: Today’s best deals on TVs, clothes, hoovers and more

Get your caffeine fix for less with 57% off Nespresso coffee machines
Nespresso vertuo plus XN900840: Was £209.99, now £89.95, Amazon.co.uk
Nespresso makes great coffee machines, and this one is currently 57 per cent off. A similar model landed a spot in our review of the best pod coffee machines, where our tester said it was “incredibly easy to use” and that “a lovely smooth crema wasn’t just confined to the single and double espresso but was even waiting for us atop the huge (414ml) alto drink that the machine produced”.
From just one machine you will have the choice of five different cup sizes – ranging from espresso to alto – as well as three different capsule sizes, from small to large. It really is a gift that keeps on giving and will make WFH that bit more enjoyable.
Get the iPhone 13 pro half price with Three’s 2021 January sale
Looking to upgrade your phone for 2022? Three is offering a raft of January sales offers, knocking up to 50 per cent off the first six months of a contract on a range of new devices.
Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk
Right now, you can grab the Apple iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69, then get six months at half price – that’s £35.50 per month. Plus, you’ll also receive three months of Apple TV when you seal the deal. In our iPhone 13 pro review, our in house expert praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.”
Hoover up this Dyson V10 vacuum January sales deal
Make light work of your floors with Dyson’s V10 (was £399.99, now £299.99, Argos.co.uk), which currently has 25 per cent off.
While it may not be the newest model, the design is just as slick, stylish and bang on the money as the brand’s more recent launches. Rated the best for big families in our guide to the best cordless vacuum cleaners, our reviewer said: “It’s easy to move along carpets and wooden floors, while the max setting has incredible suction. As the name suggests, it’s great for picking up animal hair from carpets and upholstery – and we found its direct-drive cleaner head best for this job.”
They also loved that it didn’t distract pets and that is proved easy to charge, by either plugging it in or keeping it attached to the wall mount when not in use.
Super charge your dental hygiene with 60% off this Philips sonicare electric toothbrush
When it comes to electric toothbrushes, it can be really hard to know what’s a good deal – especially with discounts of more than half price proving common around this time of year.
Amazon is offering 60 per cent off this Philips sonicare device (was £249.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk) – a very similar model in the same range was named best buy in our round-up of electric toothbrushes. Complete with four modes, three intensities, a gum pressure sensor and Bluetooth connectivity, this is one snazzy brush.
Pandora’s January sale is unmissable
Pandora’s sale periods are particularly impressive, making them highly anticipated events. And its January sale is just as good.
Currently, on our wishlist is this cable chain necklace (was £175, now £122, Pandora.net), which is giving us real Connell Waldron vibes. We also think that this zigzag ring (was £35, now £28, Pandora.net), which would look great among your current stacking rings.
Best TV deals in the January sales
Big sale events are the perfect time to score a bargain on big-ticket tech, including TVs. And we’ve got the lowdown on all the best post-Boxing Day deals.
Head over to Amazon if you’re after the Samsung frame 32in smart TV (was £379, now £339, Amazon.co.uk). Per pixel QLED lighting means the screen can be completely black in a dark room, enhancing the illusion when the TV is off and creating impressive, immersive contrast when used for watching TV and movies.
Alternatively, if it’s a bigger one you’re after this LG OLED 48in 4K smart TV (was £1,399, now £999, Very.co.uk) is a great deal with £420 off. Thanks to the use of top-end OLED panel technology and Dolby Atmos tuned speakers, it delivers a rich and cinematic viewing experience.
On the hunt for a PS5? Follow our stock tracking liveblog
If you didn’t find a PS5 console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was one of the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon, but will this trend continue throughout January?
Peloton’s January sale deal will put you in a spin
The New York-based fitness company has taken the world by storm thanks to its high-tech at-home spin bikes, which are loved by the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio. And now, it has launched a rare sale that means you can get the all-new Peloton bike+ (was £2,295, now £2,025, Onepeloton.co.uk) for less.
When it comes to Peloton, stellar deals are hard to come by – but the price of the brand’s bike+ has now been slashed by £270. Featuring in our review of the best exercise bikes, our tester appreciated its large screen size, “so you can feel more involved in whatever class you’ve decided on”, while the boosted surround sound offered “ear munching volume and clarity”.
