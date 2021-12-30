January sales 2022 live: Best post-Boxing Day deals from Superdrug, Nintendo, Dyson and more

We’ve got all of the latest discounts as they drop (The Independent)

It’s almost a new year, and that means one thing in the world of bargain hunting: the arrival of the January sales.

Following on from the major Boxing Day reductions, the likes of Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Zara usually slash their prices even further to mark the start of January. And we’re on hand to bring you the very best deals and discounts across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and more as they happen.

So, whether you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a beauty bargain from the likes of Superdrug, a Fitbit, Nintendo Switch console or Apple AirPods, follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop, from the remainder of the Boxing Day goods to any early January sales deals we might spot.

Show latest update 1640854486 It’s almost January sales time Good morning and welcome back to our deal-hunting liveblog! We’re here to find you the best discounts on everything from a new mattress to the smartwatch that will help you hit your 2022 fitness goals. With the January sales now firmly on the horizon, we’re hoping for even bigger and better discounts from hereon in. Stick with us and we’ll find you all of the top offers. Eleanor Jones 30 December 2021 08:54 1640803567 How to find the best Boxing Day deals That’s all from us today! Whether on a pair of Apple AirPods, a Emma mattress or Zara heels, we hope you managed to grab a bargain. If you missed out, make sure you check out our dedicated Boxing Day sales shopping guides for our pick of the best deals and discounts: Eva Waite-Taylor 29 December 2021 18:46 1640799967 iPhone 13 pro is currently half price Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk Mobile network provider Three is offering the all-new iPhone 13 pro, with its stellar camera system, at half the price for the first six months of your contract. While you do have to pay £69 up-front on the 128GB pro model, you’ll get unlimited texts, calls and access to 5G data speeds. In our review of the iPhone 13 pro, our writer said: “The swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.” For more details on this discount, read our feature here: Eva Waite-Taylor 29 December 2021 17:46 1640796367 Transform your at-home cinema with this TV deal This entry-level 4K television uses an LED display that, while not as rich as a higher-end OLED or QLED screen, produces a vibrant colour palette and a dynamic contrast ratio. It has Alexa built-in, so you can control your smart TV with just your voice a very handy feature. Eva Waite-Taylor 29 December 2021 16:46 1640792767 Stay cosy with this hot water bottle deal The White Company super-soft faux fur hot water bottle: Was £32, now £25.60, Thewhitecompany.com (The White Company) As the winter cold starts to bite, there’s surely no better thing to snuggle up next to than this hot water bottle, which took the top spot in our guide to the best. “The quality is among the most superior of all the hot water bottles we tested, and it kept its heat for hours of comfort and soothing,” praised our writer. We’re sold. Eva Waite-Taylor 29 December 2021 15:46 1640789167 Top picks from Amazon’s Boxing Day sale Online retailer Amazon does not mess around when it comes to sale events, so you’re in safe hands if you want to bag a bargain this Boxing Day. Below are just two of our favourite offers: Amazon Fire stick lite with Alexa voice remote lite: Was £29.99, now £14.99, Amazon.co.uk The Amazon Fire stick lite is the most affordable TV stick that Amazon has on offer. With 50 per cent off, the device comes with an Alexa voice note remote, plus thousands of apps and channels including BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Netflix. It’s also simple to set up – just plug this nifty Fire stick into the back of your TV and let the binging session commence. Nothing helps you stick to your fitness resolutions quite as much as investing in a workout-tracking smartwatch. The entry-level Garmin forerunner 55 has all of the most important sensors for monitoring your vital signs as you run, and over time it builds a profile of your fitness levels and suggests longer, shorter or more intense runs based on your previous performance. Want more great offers? We’ve rounded up the best deals in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale: Eva Waite-Taylor 29 December 2021 14:46 1640785567 Sleep easy and save on an Emma mattress in the Boxing Day sales Searching for a new mattress? Of course, we’ve found a deal for you. You can trust this popular bed-in-a-box since it featured in our guide to the best mattresses. It consists of four layers: the top features a patented foam that absorbs moisture and encourages airflow; the second is a breathable, pocket-sprung layer with 2,000 springs; the third has visco-elastic memory foam that contours to your body and distributes pressure; and finally there’s an HRX foam layer, which is specially made to support your heavier body parts. Our tester praised the brand for excelling “when it comes to zoning to allow for targeted pressure relief in areas such as shoulders for side sleepers”. They added that it delivers on “comfort, support, pressure relief and longevity” too. We’re sold. If the Emma isn’t the exact one you’re after, give your guide to the best Boxing Day mattress deals a read, we reckon there’s something there you’ll love: Eva Waite-Taylor 29 December 2021 13:46 1640781967 “Alexa, what’s the best deal on the Amazon Echo dot?” (The Independent) OK, we’ll take Alexa’s place here and share the best deal we’ve spotted on Amazon’s Echo dot. Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. We can vouch for how well the fourth-generation device performs as it featured in our review of the best smart speakers. “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, the Echo dot is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem,” noted our writer. Eva Waite-Taylor 29 December 2021 12:46 1640780167 Run, don’t walk: There’s £100 off Apple Watch series 6 (John Lewis & Partners) In the market for a new fitness tracker? John Lewis & Partners is currently offering £100 off the 2020 Apple Watch series 6 with the aluminium casing and a product red sport band. This GPS model lets you take calls, reply to texts and get directions while out and about, although you’ll still need your iPhone close by. It also has a blood oxygen sensor and an ECG monitor, and it’s got an always-on display that Apple says is 2.5 times brighter outdoors than the previous series 5. It’s also worth noting that should you trade in your old Apple Watch at Johnn Lewis & Partners you can get up to £150 off. Eva Waite-Taylor 29 December 2021 12:16 1640778967 Calling all bookworms: The Waterstones Boxing Day sale is here The Boxing Day sales aren’t just good news for tech lovers or those looking to bag a bargain at Amazon, it’s also great for bookworms. And now Waterstones is offering a huge range of discounts on fiction and non-fiction. ‘Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love’ cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi, Noor Murad and Ottolenghi Test Kitchen, published by Ebury Press: Was £25, now £21.99, Waterstones.com (Ebury Press) Looking to improve your kitchen skills in the new year? Then snap up this top-rated book, which focuses on cooking flavoursome dishes with minimum stress and fuss. Featuring in our guide to the best gifts for foodies, our tester said: “This book is ideal for any keen cook that also likes the option of substituting a thing or two, and gives you the skills to learn how to use all the odd bits and bobs left in your cupboards and fridge.” Want to discover more great books? Read our guide to the Waterstones Boxing Day sale: Eva Waite-Taylor 29 December 2021 11:56

