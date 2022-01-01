Save across fashion, beauty, tech, home appliances, gaming and more (iStock/The Independent)

‘Tis the season for sales. While the Black Friday and Boxing Day bonanzas may be over and gone, there’s still plenty of time to bag a bargain on everything from headphones and coffee machines to make-up and trainers.

To welcome 2022, the January sales see all our favourite retailers slashing their prices on clearance stock before their new lines are launched, meaning you can save across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and much more.

From John Lewis & Partners, Boots and Currys to Asos, Very and Argos, the shopping event is one of the best times of the year to snap up big-ticket items at low prices. To save you scrolling and to help ease those January blues, follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop.

Show latest update 1641024000 Good morning deal hunters! Hello and happy new year! Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the January sales where the IndyBest team will be bringing you the very best deals and discounts for your shopping delight. Whether you’re after a new eyeshadow palette, Shark vacuum, North Face puffer or Samsung TV, you’re in the right place to bag a bargain. So without further ado, let’s get shopping! Daisy Lester 1 January 2022 08:00

Source Link January sales 2022 - latest: Best New Year’s Day deals from Currys, Apple, Ao and more