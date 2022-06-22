The select committe investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill will push back its hearings for “several weeks” to examine new evidence, ABC news reported.

A person close to the select committee investigation told The Independent the panel was holding off on scheduling any further hearings until after the Independence Day recess, in part because the committee has been receiving a steady stream of new evidence and tips in recent days.

On Thursday, the select committee will hold its fifth hearing. Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen; former Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former assistant attorney general for the office of legal counsel Steven Engel will all testify.

Source Link January 6 committee pushes back hearings ‘several weeks’ to examine new evidence