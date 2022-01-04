January 6 committee news – latest: Secret Trump letter demanded seizure of election ‘evidence’ to halt count

(AFP via Getty Images)

Documents obtained by a House panel investigating the assault on the US Capitol mounted by pro-Trump rioters nearly one year ago reveal how the former president’s allies planned a campaign to intimidate election officials and spread voter fraud falsehoods.

Another document obtained by the committee was reportedly drafted for the former president for his signature, calling for the seizure of “evidence” in service of the false claims of voter fraud that propelled the attack and his spurious bid to overturn election results.

In recent weeks, the committee has accelerated its probe into the attack, fuelled by conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Mr Trump, and a violent attempt to reject the votes of millions of Americans.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark one year since the attack, according to the White House. At the Capitol, lawmakers will hold a memorial service.

Meanwhile, the former president – who has waged a legal challenge to block the committee’s access to records – will deliver remarks from Mar-a-Lago reviving his baseless narrative that the election was stolen from him.

Show latest update 1641265220 Trump allies planned harassment and intimidation campaign against election officials and ‘weak’ House members, documents show A “strategic communications plan” from Trump’s allies called for targeting the homes of secretaries of state and election officials across the US, according to documents obtained by the House committee investigating the Capitol attack. The plan called for protests at the homes of election officials, Secretaries of State, GOP state legislators and members of Congress deemed “weak”. It also singles out Michigan’s secretary of state, who was confronted by pro-Trump protesters outside her home on 6 December 2020. Alex Woodward 4 January 2022 03:00 1641262520 ‘A hodge-podge of extremist beliefs’ What do many of the more than 700 people charged in connection with the Capitol riots have in common? They come from all over America, with regular jobs and backgrounds, and are united in the baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. For those who track and study extremism in the United States, that such a broad range of people chose to engage in the riot in some way is concerning, reports The Independent’s Richard Hall. “That’s almost more alarming, because it’s not alarming,” says Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the George Washington University’s Program on Extremism.. “There’s not a profile. They range from 18-81 in age. They come from 45 different states — they are all over the map. The unifying idea is that ‘we have to stop the steal’ [of the 2020 election]. But it’s kind of a hodge-podge of extremist beliefs.” Richard Hall reports on the banality of extremism that led a mob to rush the halls of Congress in an attempt to disrupt a democratic election: Alex Woodward 4 January 2022 02:15 1641258920 What happened to high-profile Capitol riot cases QAnon Shaman, the “zip tie guy”, and rioters who threatened violence against lawmakers and Nancy Pelosi – here’s what we know about the state of some of the higher-profile cases tied to the Capitol riot. A person suspected of planting pipe bombs around the Capitol is still at large. Andrew Naughtie reports: Alex Woodward 4 January 2022 01:15 1641256220 Attorney General Merrick Garland to deliver remarks ahead of Capitol riot anniversary US Attorney General Merrick Garland will address Justice Department employees in a speech on Wednesday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the 6 January attack on the US Capitol. His remarks are expected to “reaffirm the department’s unwavering commitment to defend Americans and American democracy from violence and threats of violence.” But is not expected to address any of the charges related to the hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “While he will not speak to specific individuals or charges, the Attorney General will discuss the department’s solemn duty to uphold the Constitution, follow the facts and the law, and pursue equal justice under law without fear or favor,” according to a statement. Alex Woodward 4 January 2022 00:30 1641254420 Trump family seeks to quash subpoenas from New York AG’s probe into Trump Organization In a statement on Monday night, the attorney general said that “for more than two years, members of the Trump family and the Trump Organization have continually sought to delay and impede our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization, but despite their names, they must play by the same rules as everyone else.” “These delay tactics will not stop us from following the facts or the law, which is why we will be asking the court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump to testify with our office under oath,” she said. ‘Our investigation will continue undeterred.” Alex Woodward 4 January 2022 00:00 1641252620 Investigation reveals dozens of GOP officials with connections to the Oath Keepers Dozens of members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, but an investigation from ProPublica – which obtained a list of 35,000 members of the group – points to the organisation’s growing footprint within the Republican Party. At least 48 state and local Republican government officials were on the list, including 10 sitting state lawmakers, two former legislators, and elected officials, law enforcement chiefs and other officials in several states. The investigation also found more than 400 people who signed up for membership or updates from the militia using email addresses tied to their work in government, military or political campaigns. Alex Woodward 3 January 2022 23:30 1641248420 How the extremist landscape has shifted since 6 January Domestic extremist groups – from the QAnon conspiracy movement to far-right militia groups and white nationalists – are leveraging local issues to amplify their platforms. The strategy has also been echoed among more-mainstream conservative groups, as right-wing figures on the stages of rallies and at CPAC urge followers to focus on local campaigns to make change. A forthcoming analysis from the Digital Forensic Research Lab at the Atlantic Council previewed by NBC News reporters Brandy Zadrozny and Ben Collins found that “despite an initial decline, domestic extremist groups have evolved and resurfaced, encouraging local action while recruiting and spreading their messages through culture-war debates including vaccines, race and education.” “The domestic extremist landscape was battered by Jan 6” Jared Holt, a resident fellow at the Digital Forensic Research Lab and author of the new report, told NBC News. “But extremism is dynamic and fluid. It is always trying to adapt to fit the container that it’s in.” Alex Woodward 3 January 2022 22:20 1641247303 Trump lawyers drafted letter for seizure of election ‘evidence’ in ‘interest of national security’, documents show Outside lawyers working for Trump drafted a letter for his signature that would have called for the seizure of “evidence” in service of the false claims of voter fraud he and his allies promoted in the days leading up to the 6 January insurrection, according to documents turned over to Congress. An entry on a four-page list of evidence that ex-New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik is refusing to turn over to the House Select Committee to investigate the attack shows Mr Kerik is in possession of a document listed as a “draft POTUS letter,” meaning a draft letter from the president. The draft document, which Mr Kerik is purporting to withhold under attorney-client privilege despite his not being an attorney, is further described as a “DRAFT LETTER FROM POTUS TO SEIZE EVIDENCE IN THE INTEREST OF NATIONAL SECURITY FOR THE 2020 ELECTIONS” dated 17 December 2020, more than a month after most news organisations called the 2020 election for Joe Biden. Andrew Feinberg has more: Alex Woodward 3 January 2022 22:01 1641246587 One-third of Americans believe violence against government sometimes justified That share of respondents was only a few percentage points higher than the share (29 per cent) who said they still believed that President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was illegitimate. Broken down into reasons for potential violence, 22 per cent of that share who said violent acts were sometimes justified said that it would be morally acceptable to use violence in the case of government “violat[ing] or tak[ing] away rights or freedoms”. Another 13 per cent of those who said violence was justified said that any violation of the US Constitution by the government would warrant a violent response by citizens. Alex Woodward 3 January 2022 21:49 1641244029 Capitol police chief: Threat level ‘much higher’ in 2021 but similar attack is less likely US Capitol Police chief Tom Manger told CBS News that the threat level facing the Capitol is “much higher than it was a year ago” and “exponentially higher than it was five years ago.” The federal agency has expanded its capacity to investigate threats, including opening field offices in California and Florida, and believes it is better positioned to handle a similar assault. “There could be a situation where something unexpected happens that we’re not prepared for, but I will tell you that today, it is much less likely something like [the Capitol riots] could occur because of the things that we’ve put into place,” he said. Alex Woodward 3 January 2022 21:07

