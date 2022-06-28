The January 6 committee is alarmed that Donald Trump or his allies may be allegedly attempting to tamper with the testimony of witnesses participating in the congressional inquiry.

“Most Americans know that attempting to influence witnesses to testify untruthfully presents very serious concerns,” committee vice chairwoman Liz Cheney said on Tuesday.

The committee shared anonymous testimony from January 6 witnesses detailing mob-style threats from unnamed people inside the Trump camp.

“What they said to me is, as long as I continue to be a team player, they know that I’m on the team, I’m doing the right thing, I’m protecting who I need to protect, you know, I’ll continue to stay in good graces in Trump World, “the witness told legislators.

“They reminded me a couple of times that Trump does read transcripts and to just keep that in mind as I proceeded through my depositions and interviews with the committee,” the witness added.

“He knows you’re loyal, and you’re going to do the right hting when you go in for your deposition,” another witness recalled being told.

The Independent has contacted Mr Trump for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link January 6 committee has ‘very serious concerns’ Trump allies are trying to tamper with testimony