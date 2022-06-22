January 6 committee has obtained previously unknown film of Trump and family at time of riot

The House January 6 select committee has taken possession of recently discovered video footage shot by Alex Holder, a documentary filmmaker who had access to former president Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, Mr Trump’s children and other confidantes in the months leading to the Capitol riot.

A spokesperson for Mr Holder, Liz Trotter, told The Independent Mr Holder has provided the select committee with “all the footage” it requested in a 15 June subpoena, and said the documentarian will appear before the panel for a deposition on Thursday.

The subpoena issued to Mr Holder, which was first reported by Politico, required him to produce “raw footage” taken by him and his colleagues on the day of the Capitol attack, as well as any footage of interviews with Mr Trump, Mr Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, or Jared Kushner.

It also required him to turn over “any footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election”.

In a statement, Mr Holder described the footage provided to the panel as the product of “unparalleled access” and said it included “exclusive interviews” with Mr Trump, his children, Mr Kushner, as well as Mr Pence, conducted at “the White House, Mar-A-Lago, behind-the-scenes on the campaign trail, and before and after the events of January 6th”.

“When we began this project in September 2020, we could have never predicted that our work would one day be subpoenaed by Congress,” he said.

“As a British filmmaker, I had no agenda coming into this. We simply wanted to better understand who the Trumps were and what motivated them to hold onto power so desperately”.

The filmmaker added that he has “dutifully handed over all the materials the Committee has asked for” and is “fully cooperating”.

