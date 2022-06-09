January 6 committee chairman warns American democracy ‘remains in danger’

The chairman of the House January 6 select committee will open the first of the panel’s hearings on the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 with a stark warning: American democracy ‘remains in danger’.

In an except of his opening statement obtained by The Independent, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson will tell viewers across the country that America cannot “sweep what happened” on 6 January 2021 “under the rug” as many of his Republican colleagues would wish, because the same types of threats that existed before that day remain extant.

“The conspiracy to thwart the will of the people is not over. There are those in this country who thirst for power but have no love or respect for what makes America great: devotion to the Constitution, allegiance to the rule of law, our shared journey to build a more perfect Union,” Mr Thompson will say.

