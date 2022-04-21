Janelle Monáe says she is non-binary: ‘I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely’

Janelle Monáe has announced that she identifies as non-binary.

On Wednesday’s (20 April) episode of Red Table Talk, Monáe, who still uses she/her pronouns, addressed her gender identity.

The announcement comes after the Grammy-nominated singer came out as pansexual in 2018. Pansexuality is an attraction to people regardless of sex or gender.

“I’m nonbinary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely,” Monae said to Jada Pinkett SmithSpeaking to Jada Pinkett-Smith, Monae said: “I just don’t see myself as a woman solely. I feel all of my energy. I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she’.

“And if I am from God, I am everything. But I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary.”

