Jane Foster Vs Steve Rogers Debate Takes Over Twitter After Thor: Love And Thunder' Teaser Drop *Grabs Popcorn*

Posted on April 19, 2022 0 Comments0

After a long wait, the teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder was finally unveiled and my God did it serve. Social media has been abuzz about the teaser and people just can’t stop talking about it and especially THAT moment of the teaser when Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor picked up the Mjolnir. As the teaser was released, people got nostalgic and shared the iconic moment when Steve Rogers/Captain America picked up the mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame against the final fight with Thanos. As a result, a heated debate took place between the fans comparing Steve Rogers and Jane Foster and who is more worthy.

SEE ALSO: ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Trailer Breakdown: Mighty Thor, Zeus And Other Details Revealed

As the teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder released this week, Jane Foster vs Captain America debate took over internet as netizens kept comparing Foster’s jaw-dropping entry to Roger’s iconic Endgame scene. Some fans said that Rogers scene was way better than Foster and vice versa. On the other hand, fans pointed out that the mjolnir was picked by Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor way before Captain America in the comics. See all the reactions here.

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder will follow the comic arc where Jane Foster, who is suffering from cancer, becomes worthy of wielding the Mjolnir after Chris Hemsworth’s Thor become unworthy. Thor 4 is all set to release in theaters on July 8, 2022.

SEE ALSO: First Teaser Of Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Introduces Natalie Portman As Mighty Thor – Watch

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : Jane Foster Vs Steve Rogers Debate Takes Over Twitter After Thor: Love And Thunder' Teaser Drop *Grabs Popcorn*

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *