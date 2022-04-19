Jane Foster Vs Steve Rogers Debate Takes Over Twitter After Thor: Love And Thunder' Teaser Drop *Grabs Popcorn*

After a long wait, the teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder was finally unveiled and my God did it serve. Social media has been abuzz about the teaser and people just can’t stop talking about it and especially THAT moment of the teaser when Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor picked up the Mjolnir. As the teaser was released, people got nostalgic and shared the iconic moment when Steve Rogers/Captain America picked up the mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame against the final fight with Thanos. As a result, a heated debate took place between the fans comparing Steve Rogers and Jane Foster and who is more worthy.

As the teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder released this week, Jane Foster vs Captain America debate took over internet as netizens kept comparing Foster’s jaw-dropping entry to Roger’s iconic Endgame scene. Some fans said that Rogers scene was way better than Foster and vice versa. On the other hand, fans pointed out that the mjolnir was picked by Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor way before Captain America in the comics. See all the reactions here.

THE SIMILARITIES OF THESE SCENES OF STEVE ROGERS AND JANE FOSTER, IKTR #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/ZQGDjLjmSB — elo ⧗ tasha loml (@doraemaynat) April 18, 2022

Steve Rogers when he finds out that Jane Foster is now worthy of holding Mjolnir. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/mpO2Ddxo2a — – Most Likely To Cuff Yoruichi ⚪☮️⚪ (@MillyBeamen) April 18, 2022

I love Steve Rogers. I love it when Steve Rogers is trending. I don’t love it when Steve Rogers is trending simply because a bunch of sexist pigs need to point out that Jane Foster is in fact not Steve Rogers. — krzyktty (@krzyktty) April 19, 2022

so we know thor is worthy, vision was worthy, fine ass steve rogers was worthy, and now jane foster🤯 a women leading ! — Andrea 🫧 (@andreah6251) April 19, 2022

Nothing against Steve but FUVK STEVE ROGERS, MAY HE REST IN PISS 🙏 JANE FOSTER IS THE MIGHTY THOR now cry all you want https://t.co/tI74uTGKjR — Thor : The Mighty Whore💗⚡ (@PrettiestThor) April 18, 2022

STEVE ROGERS YOU WILL NEVER BE JANE FOSTER — natashawife (@616bvckynat) April 18, 2022

Is ‘Thor’ a name or a title? Because if it’s a name then why is Jane Foster being called Thor. Like when Sam became Captain America he didn’t change his name to Steve Rogers right 😂. Someone explain lol. — Gonna Cry? (@takethishugeL) April 19, 2022

First Steve Rogers, now Jane Foster. If every Marvel character can pick up the damn Mjolnir as if it were a toothpick, why give us all the hammer lifting crap they showed in Age of Ultron? And Odin’s dialogue about being worthy? — Dr. Thanos 🌎 (@Worldconquero11) April 18, 2022

steve rogers was the most worthless avenger despite being “a super soldier.” jane foster is literally a goddess https://t.co/CzVcDs2kYG — bianca (@emmastonedotcom) April 18, 2022

Steve Rogers wasn’t able to reassemble Mjolnir from the shattered, broken pieces it was left as in Ragnarok

Clearly Jane Foster did https://t.co/K1xL9UOsV0 — Kris Embers – 💙💛 – 🇪🇭 – #BlackLivesMatter (@KrisEmbers) April 19, 2022

Like, I love Steve Rogers as much as the next guy, but he doesn’t stand a chance against Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir! Trust me, I’ve seen what she can do with that hammer in the comics, and it is absolutely bada**! — Dr. Rorschach Hound, “the Professor of Comics” (@samasmith23) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder will follow the comic arc where Jane Foster, who is suffering from cancer, becomes worthy of wielding the Mjolnir after Chris Hemsworth’s Thor become unworthy. Thor 4 is all set to release in theaters on July 8, 2022.

