Jan 6 mob threatens to hang Mike Pence in video screened during hearings

Dramatic footage showing a mob chanting “hang Mike Pence” was shown to the January 6 committee investigating Donald Trump‘s role in the Capitol insurrection.

The former vice president and his family took cover in his Senate office after he was evacuated from the Senate floor as the insurrection took place.

This footage shows one group of rioters shouting for Mr Pence to be brought out of the capitol building and another calling for him to be hung.

