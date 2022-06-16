Jan 6 hearings: Trump White House attorneys called plan to overturn election 'crazy'

Donald Trump‘s plans to overturn the 2020 election were branded “completely crazy” and “nutty” by his own White House attorneys, according to interviews shown to the House Select Committee investigating January 6.

Jason Miller, a former campaign official for Mr Trump, said that White House counsel Pat Cipollone thought the plan to have Mr Pence attempt to change the result of the election was “nutty”.

Mr Miller said that Mr Cipollone expressed the same sentiment to another attorney, John Eastman, who was pushing the idea of Mr Pence changing the outcome.

